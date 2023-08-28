Did You Know You Can Leave A FaceTime Voicemail In iOS 17? Here's How

FaceTime — Apple's built-in version of video calling — lets you communicate with friends and family face-to-face, in addition to watching movies and TV together, but one thing it's been missing is video voicemail. Sure you could always leave a regular audio-only voicemail when you miss a call, but if you prefer that the recipient sees your face (or if you want to show them something), the omission stands out.

Thankfully, video voicemail is on the way, or rather it's actually here already, if you're using the iOS 17 public beta. The catch is that you need to have iOS 17 installed on your compatible iPhone in order to make use of video voicemails in FaceTime. However the person you're calling needs to have it installed (also on a compatible iPhone) as well.

If everyone involved in the FaceTime call and subsequent video voicemail is using at least iOS 17 already, then great! However, if someone doesn't have the operating system installed it might be best to wait rather than jump through beta signup hoops. Because if previous Apple release history is any indication we can expect the public release of iOS 17 to roll out in September of 2023.