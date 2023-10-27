10 Of The Most Popular Camera Tripods, Ranked By Portability

You may have a steady hand, but some shots require the stability afforded by a good tripod, which makes them an essential camera accessory. Camera tripods come in a variety of designs and flavors, from behemoths for use in fixed locations to sleek designs portable enough to tote while hiking to stunning landscapes.

However, the definition of portable can vary in the eye of the beholder. It can connote a lightweight piece of equipment, a compact size — or both. Which of these metrics matters most depends on how you plan to use the tripod and how much tripod you feel comfortable carrying around. If weight is paramount, you're likely going to focus on carbon fiber models, although those models carry a price premium. If you can tolerate a slightly heavier design, aluminum tripods can be a good price alternative. Other points to consider when buying a tripod include the load capacity, minimum and maximum height, whether it includes a ball head, and its locking mechanisms.

We took all of these perspectives into account when considering this list. When considering portability, we focused on tripods that could hold more than 15 pounds of gear and weighed less than 3.5 pounds — although we did find a few interesting travel tripods that held less than 9 pounds of gear or weighed closer to 4 pounds. At the end of the day, your choice comes down to personal design preferences and your budget. Read on for our picks of the 10 most popular camera tripods, ranked by portability.