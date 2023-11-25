How To FaceTime Using Your Apple TV

Whether you're on a different continent or only 10 minutes away, staying connected with friends and family has never been easier thanks to video calls. FaceTime, in particular, is a fan-favorite among video call apps. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, over 47% of US adults used FaceTime to stay in touch with family and friends. Its popularity hardly comes as a surprise considering that the app is user-friendly, already native to iOS devices (therefore no need to install anything else), and comes with nifty features like turning regular phone calls into video calls.

However, FaceTime does have its limitations, especially when you have multiple participants in the room with you. Trying to have a conversation with the other person on the screen can be pretty frustrating since you all have to crowd around the small screen of your iPhone. Sure, your iPad or Mac computer might offer a larger screen, but it can still be challenging to fit everyone comfortably in the frame. Fortunately, with the arrival of iOS 17 and tvOS 17, Apple brought FaceTime to an even bigger screen. Now, you can enjoy your family chats, business meetings, and virtual movie nights on your Apple TV 4k (2nd gen or later) for a much more comfortable and inclusive viewing experience.