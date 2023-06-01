5 Essential Slack Tips That Will Improve Your Workflow

Slack has become one of the primary workplace resources for business teams all over the United States. Digital communication tools have always been an important feature in a thriving company culture, but in the contemporary hybrid workspace, entirely remote office work, and everything in between, robust tools to share information seamlessly has become increasingly more important.

For many brands, Slack is that communication nexus. Over 600,000 companies worldwide rely on Slack as a platform to get work done in 2023, and active Slack users number in the 10 million range. Even with this many people leaning on the application to support business decision making, many users remain stuck using the basic functionality of the service.

Slack offers a rich environment in which employees can share all kinds of data and information with one another at a moment's notice. Fortunately, becoming more of a power user is simple when it comes to unleashing the tool's full potential. These five essential Slack tips will help take your workflow to the next level, and empower you and your colleagues to get more done with ease.