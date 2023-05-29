How To Leave Or Join A Workspace In Slack

Slack is a work-centric online chat app that has mass appeal for one reason: unlike the servers with other major chatting apps, which just about anyone can join at their leisure, Slack's workspaces are private and invite-only. This way, some random person on the internet can't just join in and start posting inappropriate memes and hot takes. Plus, any and all private goings on in your workspace will stay just that: private.

If you're used to traditional chatting apps, entering or exiting a Slack workspace may feel a bit unfamiliar, as it's more involved than simply signing up. Thankfully, it's still a very simple and manageable process. It's all a matter of getting the link or accepting the invitation from your email, and making an account. Just make sure you have the Slack app installed on either your PC or your mobile device of choice.