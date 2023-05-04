Slack GPT Is A Generative AI To Make The Workday A Little Less Hectic

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a part of our lives for several years now, it was mostly relegated to performing relatively straightforward tasks. Examples of early consumer-facing AI tools include virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri. These tools could respond to easy-to-understand voice commands, perform tasks like summarizing weather forecasts, play music, and even power basic home automation. At the other end of the spectrum were more advanced AI-enabled features that enabled cars to self-park and perform basic driver assist functions.

The arrival of ChatGPT late last year, however, has ushered in a major transformation in the digital space. Generative AI is now increasingly being used on several consumer-facing tools. Microsoft, for example, has integrated generative AI into its Edge Browser and Bing Search. Opera also recently announced ChatGPT integration to its desktop browser. A little over a month after Salesforce confirmed that ChatGPT-enabled features will arrive on Slack, its popular instant messaging platform. The company has just announced via a blog post that a handful of AI features are now live.

The interesting thing about Slack's AI implementation — which the company calls SlackGPT — is the fact that it is not restricting itself to ChatGPT-powered features. Starting today, Slack users will also be able to use features enabled by Anthropic's Claude AI — a famous ChatGPT rival. Slack's blog post clarifies that features enabled by ChatGPT are still in the beta phase of testing.