ChatGPT Is Coming To Slack: Everything We Know

Whether or not the AI apocalypse is upon us, opinions vary, generative artificial intelligence solutions are popping up in an increasing number of public-facing roles. Slack is the latest major name to implement a ChatGPT app. According to a press release from Slack parent company Salesforce, the popular workplace chat client has partnered with OpenAI to provide users with a ChatGPT-powered assistant capable of summarizing conversations in given Slack channels, supporting research projects and improving written communication on the fly.

Slack will be leveraging OpenAI's large-language models to deliver an intuitive conversational interface for the app. Per Slack's Chief Product Office Noah Desai Weiss, "There couldn't be a more natural fit. [OpenAI models] will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization's channel archives. We're excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone."

The Slack ChatGPT app is currently in beta with a waitlist available for interested users. It will be joining the growing number of AI assistants available in widely used digital tools.