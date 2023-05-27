5 Of The Best Slack Alternatives For Your Team In 2023

If you manage or supervise your team at work, or possibly several teams, your day is filled with endless choices that will affect your workflow and productivity. One of those decisions can help make the rest easier because deciding to use a task management and office communication program like Slack will bring everyone on your team on the same page about what needs to get done and how.

Slack, owned by Salesforce, has become the leading communication platform for many workplaces since its debut in 2013, even more than email in some cases. Co-workers can use Slack to communicate through text, voice, and video and share media and files in private or public chats. If your team is working from home or in offices scattered around the map, Slack is especially useful in bringing everyone under the same digital umbrella.

However, there are alternatives to Slack, with many options focusing on different features. If you're looking for a platform that puts more emphasis on task management, is cheaper and will save your company money, or is open-sourced and more customizable, some programs will suit those needs. Here are the best Slack alternatives available to help decide which suits you, your workflow, and your team.