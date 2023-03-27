Revamped Microsoft Teams App For Windows Is Leaner, Sleeker

Almost six years after Microsoft Teams debuted, the app is on the verge of receiving a significant design and technical revamp, Microsoft confirmed earlier today. While an estimated 270 million people use Teams worldwide, the app has received widespread criticism for being extremely sluggish and offering poor integration with Microsoft's own and third-party tools. Teams is also infamous for being resource intensive — especially on entry-level computers.

The product has also faced criticism for its distracting and sometimes overwhelming notifications. With the latest update, Microsoft claims to address several long pending issues the app has come to be associated with. A major focus of the latest update was to make Microsoft Teams use fewer system resources. Microsoft claims to have achieved its target and asserts that the new app consumes 50% less memory than the outgoing version.

The overall leanness of the app has also ensured that the boot time is twice as fast compared to the older versions. The process of joining meetings has also been made two times faster. The most commonly used feature on Teams — switching multiple chat windows and channels — is speedier, too. Besides consuming 50% less system memory, the app also consumes less space on the user's hard drive. Microsoft has also confirmed that it is on a mission to make Teams even faster in the future