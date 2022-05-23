How To Forward Text Messages On iPhone In 2 Different Ways

To begin forwarding text messages, you'll need to set it up to be able to have them sent to your other devices. You can do this from your settings. Here's how (via Apple.)

1. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive and look at the bottom to see the Apple ID you're logged into. Make sure this is the same on other devices you want to forward messages to.

SlashGear

2. If you want to send messages to a Mac, on that computer open Messages and go to Messages > Preferences and select iMessage.

3. On iPhone, go to Settings > Messages > Text Message Forwarding.

SlashGear

4. Select which devices you want to send and receive messages from your iPhone.

SlashGear

To receive and send messages through your iPhone from other devices, your iPhone needs to be turned on and connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data.