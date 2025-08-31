Do Apple Pencils Work With iPhones? Here's A Look At Device Compatibility

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Due to its high precision and low latency, the Apple Pencil is considered a handy tool for iPad users, especially when using any of the many iPad drawing and animation apps available on the App Store. The Pencil is also convenient for note-taking and annotating documents, helping boost productivity and workflow for many users. So, given how useful the Apple Pencil is for iPad users, it's logical to wonder if the peripheral works with the iPhone as well.

Unfortunately, the Apple Pencil is not compatible with any of Apple's smartphones. This is due to the difference in the touchscreen technologies present on the iPad and iPhone. The iPhone has a standard capacitive touchscreen that is more sensitive to finger touch. It does not have the electromagnetic field technology the iPad tablets use to interface with the Apple Pencil, rendering the stylus unusable on the smartphone's display.

It's unclear why Apple hasn't built an iPhone that supports the Apple Pencil. Some commentators suggest that Apple likely wants a distinction between its smartphones and tablets. After all, it would have to modify the iOS operating system to accommodate the Apple Pencil's functions. Not only that, there's no guarantee that many iPhone users would want to get a Pencil, either, considering that Apple sells its peripheral separately, unlike the included stylus that comes with Samsung's Galaxy Ultra phones.