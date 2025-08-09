Which Apple Pencil Will Work With Your iPad? How To Check Compatibility Before Buying

The hardware and charging mechanism of the Apple Pencil have changed a lot over time; as a result, not every Apple Pencil model will be compatible with your iPad model. For instance, you won't be able to use the Apple Pencil 2nd generation with the iPad Mini 5th generation because it doesn't come with the magnetic dock, which is required to charge the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

In addition to the hardware, you also need to take care of your iPad software before getting an Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil USB-C are only compatible with iPads that run on iPadOS 17.5 or later and iPadOS 17.1.1 or later, respectively. In essence, you need to purchase an Apple Pencil that is compatible with both your iPadOS and the pairing/charging hardware that your iPad model supports.

There are a couple of ways by which you can verify your iPad model, but the easiest is through the Settings app. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Settings app on your iPad. Choose General and then About.

You will find all the details about your iPad, including its model name and number, as well as the installed OS version. In case you find that you need to update your iPadOS, choose General > Software Update > Update Now.