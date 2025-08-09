Which Apple Pencil Will Work With Your iPad? How To Check Compatibility Before Buying
Apple has a lot of devices under its belt, one of which is the iPad. While it can be used for various purposes, you'll mainly find people using an iPad for creative work like editing images or using apps like Procreate to draw beautiful images. You can definitely use your fingers to interact with your iPad, but you can do much more using an Apple Pencil. An Apple Pencil gives you more control over your hand movements, which is something you would not want to mess up, especially while sketching.
As of writing, Apple has four Apple Pencil models—Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, Apple Pencil 1st generation, and Apple Pencil 2nd generation. Unfortunately, not all Apple Pencil models are compatible with all the iPad variants out there. For instance, the recently released iPad Pro M4, which we reviewed, isn't compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil model. But how can you actually figure out which Apple Pencil will work with your iPad? Here's everything you need to know.
How do you know what Apple Pencil is compatible with your iPad?
The hardware and charging mechanism of the Apple Pencil have changed a lot over time; as a result, not every Apple Pencil model will be compatible with your iPad model. For instance, you won't be able to use the Apple Pencil 2nd generation with the iPad Mini 5th generation because it doesn't come with the magnetic dock, which is required to charge the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.
In addition to the hardware, you also need to take care of your iPad software before getting an Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil USB-C are only compatible with iPads that run on iPadOS 17.5 or later and iPadOS 17.1.1 or later, respectively. In essence, you need to purchase an Apple Pencil that is compatible with both your iPadOS and the pairing/charging hardware that your iPad model supports.
There are a couple of ways by which you can verify your iPad model, but the easiest is through the Settings app. Here's what you need to do:
- Open the Settings app on your iPad.
- Choose General and then About.
You will find all the details about your iPad, including its model name and number, as well as the installed OS version. In case you find that you need to update your iPadOS, choose General > Software Update > Update Now.
List of Apple Pencils and the iPad models they work with
Once you're aware of your iPad model and the installed iPadOS, you are all set to get a new Apple Pencil. Here are all the iPad models that are compatible with different Apple Pencils.
Apple Pencil 1st Generation:
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation:
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- iPad Air (4th or 5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation)
Apple Pencil USB-C
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th generation)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and M3)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and M3)
- iPad Air (4th or 5th generation)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad mini (6th generation)
Apple Pencil Pro
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and M3)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and M3)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
You can purchase the Apple Pencil compatible with your iPad from the Apple Store near you or through Apple's official website.