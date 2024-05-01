How To Update Your iPad: A Step-By-Step Guide

Keeping software updated across devices is a necessary experience of modern technology ownership, especially for Apple devices like the iPad. With an updated iPad, you can enjoy the benefits of the latest iPadOS features long after you've purchased your device. That being said, some Apple updates have caused problems for users in the past. After its 2021 Monterey macOS update, Apple had to release a patch to mitigate two zero-day vulnerabilities not long after. Earlier in 2021, Apple also issued a warning to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users to update their software after it discovered problems with its WebKit browsing engine, which powers its native Safari app.

Despite this, not updating your iPad can lead to a lot of unintended issues that are similar to what happens when you don't update your iPhone. For example, you can have difficulty downloading and using both native and third-party applications, syncing with other Apple devices, and even being left defenseless to known critical security risks. Because of this, it's still recommended for the average person to update their software when possible.

Depending on your preference, there are two ways to update your iPad: the iPad Settings app or through your Mac. But, before we can proceed to walk you through those two options, here are some things you definitely need to be aware of first.