How To Annotate PDFs For Free On Your Phone Or Computer

PDF is one of the most widely used formats for sharing and viewing documents, especially in professional and educational settings. From business reports and academic papers to eBooks and user manuals, PDFs are ubiquitous for organizing and distributing information. However, simply reading a PDF often isn't sufficient. There are times when you need to actively engage with the content — highlight key sections, add personal notes, or offer feedback for collaboration.

Fortunately, you don't need expensive or specialized software to annotate PDF documents. In fact, both smartphones and computers come with built-in tools and apps that make it incredibly simple to highlight text, insert comments, underline key phrases, and even draw directly on the document. These features can help you interact with the document in a way that makes reviewing and editing much more efficient. We'll guide you through how to annotate PDFs on your Windows, Mac, iPhone, or Android devices for free, without the need for any additional third-party tools or software.