How To Edit A PDF On Windows

If you're on a Windows machine, you likely have Microsoft Word as well. This is one of the easiest ways to modify a PDF as you won't need to install any other app. Here's how you can edit your PDF using Word:

1. Launch Microsoft Word.

2. Select Open in the left-hand panel.

3. Click on Browse.

4. Select the PDF you want to edit.

5. Click on the Open button to open the PDF in Word.

6. Select the OK button in the pop-up box to confirm that you want to convert the PDF to an editable Word file.

7. Make the necessary changes in the document. If you've downloaded your PDF online, you might need to click on the "Enable Editing" button flashed below the ribbon.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

8. Once you're done, save the file as PDF by pressing Ctrl + S and selecting PDF in the "Save as type" drop-down menu. You now have an edited version of your original PDF.

Unfortunately, this method will not work for all kinds of PDFs. If your PDF has graphics (e.g., lines and pictures) and special formatting (e.g., page breaks and headings), these elements may not be preserved in their original positions once you convert the PDF to a Word document. For instance, you might find your first-page graphics on the second page. That said, it's recommended to use this technique if you have text PDFs, such as essays or text-only reports.