Read This Before Downloading A PDF Directly From Google Search Results - It Could Be A Virus

Cloud and computer security leader Netskope reports that phishing downloads have increased 450% over the past 12 months. Cybercriminals are getting creative and taking on more sophisticated approaches to bypass established security measures and user awareness. As the FBI explains, phishing, vishing, smishing, or pharming refers to the use of "unsolicited email, text messages, and telephone calls purportedly from a legitimate company requesting personal, financial, and/or login credentials." But now hackers are giving phishing a new spin.

Attackers are creating PDF files and using search engine optimization techniques to rank these files high on popular search engines like Google and Bing, according to the new report. The PDF files that are used in attacks can take different deceptive forms, such as CAPTCHAs, fake file sharing requirements, or fake invoices. They can also be coded to redirect the victim to compromised websites or malicious sites. The experts say 81% of attacks caused by Microsoft Office files, PDFs, or ZIP files were coded as EXE or DLL files. Netskope's Cloud and Threat Report: Global Cloud and Malware Trends 2022 report reveals that trojans — used to create backdoors, steal data, and execute ransomware — accounted for 77% of all cloud and web malware downloads. Malware comes both from cloud apps as well as traditional websites.