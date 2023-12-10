How To Use Google Drive To Scan Documents To PDF

Nearly every aspect of life has become more and more reliant on the digital space. It isn't enough just to have a hard copy of a document in your hands anymore. You may need to transfer that document somewhere else or keep it digitally stored for safekeeping because you never know when you might need it. This sentiment is true for both business documents and personal ones.

The traditional way we would scan these documents into our devices at home would be through a scanner you would have to plug into your computer or hope it connects over Wi-Fi. These scanners generally come attached to printers, but as the need for printing hard copies has gone down, many people may not have them readily available. However, they still may come into a situation where they need a digital version of a document they have.

If you are someone who uses Google Drive, you are in luck, as the service allows you to scan your documents into your digital storage drive. Not only that, but it lets you do this without having some bulky scanner in your home. All you need is your phone.