5 Preview App Features On macOS You Should Be Using

If you thought Preview was just another built-in macOS app for opening images on your Mac, you would only be partially correct. Preview has been a low-key powerful multipurpose tool you can use for a huge chunk of your digital errands. Think of it as a Swiss army knife with all kinds of features that you can use to interact with documents, images, and videos.

Diving deeper into Preview reveals a suite of functionalities that go beyond mere image viewing, transforming it into an indispensable asset for productivity and content management. From editing PDFs on your Mac to batch-converting images, this app is packed with hidden gems that can significantly streamline your workflow.

Whether you're a student compiling research notes, a professional preparing a presentation, or just someone looking to organize their digital life, Preview's capabilities are designed to enhance efficiency and convenience. Here are five powerful features of the Preview app on macOS that you should utilize to their fullest potential. Each one is a testament to the app's versatility and power, hidden in plain sight.