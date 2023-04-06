How To Edit A PDF On Mac

Whether you want to retain formatting or display the same layout across different devices and operating systems, PDFs are ideal for various purposes, ranging from business contracts to academic papers. However, editing PDF files can be confusing, especially for Mac users with many options to modify these documents.

Preview, the built-in application on macOS, offers a surprisingly versatile suite of features, enabling users to perform basic editing tasks such as annotating, highlighting, and even merging PDF files. While its functionality may not rival that of dedicated PDF editors, Preview's accessibility and ease of use make it an excellent choice for those looking to perform simple edits without investing in specialized software.

On the other hand, Adobe Acrobat, a powerful and renowned PDF editor, provides a comprehensive set of tools for advanced editing and manipulation of PDF files. Despite its subscription-based model, Acrobat's extensive features make it the go-to choice for professionals and users who require advanced editing capabilities.