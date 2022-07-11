How To Set Up Markdown In Google Docs, And Why You Should

Markdown is an extremely useful tool to have in your arsenal when editing documents. It makes formatting text more expedient, allowing you to focus more on what really matters, the content itself. With Markdown, all it takes is a few extra keystrokes to format your text, so you don't need to switch back and forth between typing and using the word processor's interface. Markdown is supported in many popular word processors, including Google Docs. In order to start using it, though, you need to set it up first so that Google Docs will detect Markdown.

When using Markdown in Google Docs, you should be aware that it doesn't support the entirety of Markdown formatting. You can use italics, bold, and strikethrough, and add links and headlines. However, this is about the extent of what you can use Markdown for on Google Docs. Normally, Markdown can also be used to add quote blocks, images, and other formatting features, but with Google Docs there is only a small part of it available. Still, Markdown support in Google Docs can certainly help speed up the formatting process.