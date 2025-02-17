The 12 Best Mac Apps That Will Improve Your Apple Experience In 2025

Do you hate the macOS Apple Music app? Absolutely? You're not alone. The app has been buggy, outdated, and filled with nonsensical features (the two-micron-wide seek bar, anyone?) for years, which makes it even more frustrating when you see all the cool things the Apple Music app can do on iPhone. Cider makes you fall in love with Apple Music on macOS again. While it can't do some things (like playing lossless files or downloading music offline), those limitations are small potatoes for what you get in return.

For starters, Cider just looks really nice as a music app, and you can change its theme on a whim. Same goes for both the mini player and the immersive player. It keeps the Apple Music feel while still being its own thing. Almost everything can be customized, from the accent colors to the font and page layout. It supports many small things we've been begging for for years on Apple Music, like sorting your playlists by date added. It also adds features Apple Music likely will never have, like casting to a Chromecast device.

Under the hood, Cider tries to make your music sound better with its Cider Audio processing. My ears aren't trained enough to tell if it actually sounds better, but the point is, the customization goes deep. Cider isn't free, but it's cheap. Grab it on itch.io for a minimum $3.49 donation.

