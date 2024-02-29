5 Things You Didn't Realize The Apple Music App Could Do

Apple Music is one of the largest music streaming platforms on the market, with 88 million subscribers as of 2023. While it isn't the most used streaming service for music, it has come a long way since the days of iTunes, which only had a fraction of the features. It's now a premium service boasting zero ads, over 100 million songs, and 30,000 playlists to explore.

For some users, it's enough to simply listen to music and nothing else. Others want more from their music apps. Well, just as there are things users didn't realize their iPhone Calendar app can do, Apple Music holds a few secrets of its own.

Downloading music to play when you're offline is no secret, and Apple hasn't exactly been quiet about its spatial audio with Dolby Atmos technology. You might even know that you can look up songs with song lyrics, but there are some features you won't know about unless you do some digging.