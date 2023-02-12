The Reason Apple Doesn't Want You To Use Custom Ringtones

If you've ever used an Android device, you're likely used to being able to choose a custom ringtone — all you have to do is open Settings and select a song or an audio clip.

But iOS only offers generic, built-in sounds as ringtones. You can technically set up custom ringtones using a complicated workaround, but it involves a computer and iTunes (per How-To Geek), which many iPhone owners don't even use anymore.

Of course, all of this begs one question: why doesn't Apple simplify the process of using a custom ringtone on the iPhone? It's not a new problem, and many users have complained about it. Because the brand is famous for prioritizing seamlessness and simplicity, the fact that nothing has changed suggests that it's a deliberate decision on Apple's part. And it turns out that it is. We did a little digging to find out why Apple won't make the process as easy as it should be, and what we found is not surprising, but it's interesting all the same.