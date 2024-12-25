12 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your New Mac Laptop

macOS doesn't come anywhere near Windows in terms of data collection and telemetry, but it does still gather some things. Apple claimed that you couldn't be identified by this information up until 2022 when it was discovered that this wasn't the case. Millions of other people allow analytics while doing the same things you do — helping Apple bug-fix and seal up vulnerabilities — so it's really no big deal if you turn it off. Open the Settings app, then go to Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements. Turn off all the toggles.

There are a couple analytics settings buried elsewhere. Go back to Privacy & Security, then Apple Advertising and disable Personalized Ads. Go back again, then into Sensitive Content Warning; this is Apple's automated system for blurring nude photos and videos sent to you, and it collects data (presumably, er, the photos) to improve. So yeah, definitely toggle this one off. Finally, go to Spotlight in the sidebar, scroll down to the bottom, and disable Help Apple Improve Search. Apple collects what you type into the Spotlight to improve it, which could include some pretty private information.

Now, you may wish to leave one or two toggles on in an effort to improve a particular feature you use a lot. I personally do so with the dictation toggle in the hopes that macOS dictation gets a major overhaul. Just know that the information could be tied to you.

