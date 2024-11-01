How To Change Scroll Direction On A Mac (Trackpad And Mouse)

Old habits die hard, something those of us who've made the switch from Windows to Mac know all too well. If you've been using a Windows PC for a while, when you use a Mac's trackpad or mouse, you might experience the sensation that it's scrolling the wrong way. That's because macOS's default scrolling setting for trackpads and mice is something called "natural," meaning it works the same way as a touchscreen. With natural scrolling, when you swipe up on the trackpad or mouse, the content moves up as the scroll bar moves down; when you swipe down, the content moves down as the scroll bar goes up, just like on a smartphone or tablet. Back in 2011, Apple decided this was the way things should work on all its devices.

In contrast, Windows uses reverse scrolling by default, something a good number of people are used to. Unlike natural scrolling, with reverse scrolling, when you swipe up on the trackpad or mouse, the content moves down as the scroll bar moves up, and when you swipe down, the content moves up as the scroll bar moves down. While reverse scrolling may seem counterintuitive, many people prefer it. If you count yourself among that number, you'll be happy to know that Apple has made it relatively easy to change the scroll direction on a Mac.