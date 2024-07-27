You Need To Stop Using Telegram Messenger. Here's Why

After I first stumbled upon Telegram at the behest of a friend circa 2015, the app became my go-to messenger. It was fast. It was cross-platform, web-based, and it let you conceal your phone number by only adding people via username. It was doing now-standard things long before they were cool like message reactions, live location sharing, self-destructing messages, animated stickers, and more. Development has kept a blistering pace since day one, and it continues to roll out features I wish other apps would include like built-in, real-time chat translation, and account self-destruction — peace of mind in case you forget your password.

In many ways, the app remains functionally amazing, and I've praised it as a Messenger alternative. However, I can no longer recommend it in good conscience, and think its users should now migrate elsewhere.

Telegram isn't new to controversy. The ease with which it allows the spread of misinformation is nothing short of alarming — especially when AI can now create convincing fake media — and its role in the Russian-Ukrainian war is a huge can of worms. The app's Russian origin — which is what typically raises red flags for Western users — is not even something I'd worry about, to the surprise of some reading this article. The issues are with both the app itself, and the people pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Whatever your qualms about WhatsApp or Signal, it's time to take your communication there instead. Here's why I think it's time to jump ship on Telegram, at least for the time being.