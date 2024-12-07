10 Things You Should Know Before Buying An External Hard Drive (New Or Used)

Buying an external hard drive is one of the best decisions a PC or Mac user can make. It gives you the option of backing up your data in a form factor that detaches from the machine, allowing you to keep your data safe in a different location. Millions have lost all of their photos, music, videos, and important documents because their computer's hard drive fried or because they lost their device entirely. So, if you're wondering if having a backup drive is a smart idea, then you'll be happy to know that it absolutely is.

However, like any product category, there are some things people should know before buying an external hard drive and some situations where one type of external hard drive is better than another. For example, what you'll use your external drive for will help determine what kind you want. Some folks have tons of photos and videos that they want to back up, so cost and storage matters the most. Others may want to load an entire operating system on their hard drive and carry it around, which works best with a different kind of drive.

Even the nomenclature can be confusing for first timers. For example, many people still refer to all storage drives as hard drives, even though hard drives refer to a specific kind of drive. We'll go over the various things you should know before buying a storage drive so that you can go into your purchase as educated as possible.

