How To Tell If Your Computer Has An HDD Or An SSD

If you're still in the process of assembling a PC tower for yourself or don't mind popping open the side panel, there are a few obvious physical differences you can look for to determine if the drive you're using is an HDD or SSD. Usually, there's a sticker on a drive with some product details. This may state outright that it's an HDD or SSD, though there's usually a lot of jargon on there, so it may not always be so clear.

Hard Disk Drives, as the name implies, make use of a writable disk to store data. For safety purposes, the disk is sealed inside the drive, but if you look at the side of it, you may be able to see a circular indentation. If it's got a disk, it's an HDD.

On the other hand, an SSD doesn't use a disk, instead storing data on internal flash memory chips. If the drive doesn't have an obvious indentation for a disk or otherwise looks too small to realistically have one inside, then it's most likely an SSD. Small is the name of the game here; SSDs are smaller than HDDs in general, so that's a good jumping-off point.