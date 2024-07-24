The 7 Most Popular Google Chrome Alternatives For macOS

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers worldwide. In 2022, over 56% of people said they use Google Chrome as their primary browser, and for good reason. Since its debut in 2008, the developers of the browser have worked tirelessly to keep the browser up-to-date and user-friendly. The browser is equipped with incredible features including password auto-fill and profile syncing, which are some of the many reasons people stick with Chrome to this day. If you frequently use Google services like Drive and Gmail for work, education, or personal use, it makes sense to use Google Chrome as your default browser, too.

Every browser comes with its own pros and cons, and when it comes to Google Chrome, you'll quickly realize that using it as your daily driver has its downsides. For example, Chrome is often criticized for sucking up a significant amount of energy off your computer. That's particularly frustrating on Mac computers, where browsers like Apple's Safari are designed with battery life in mind.

While Chrome's developers have been directing their efforts toward making the browser more energy-efficient, they still have a ways to go. This can quickly become an issue, especially if you tend to have multiple tabs open. Fortunately, there are multiple popular alternatives you can use instead of Google Chrome on your Mac.