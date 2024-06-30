5 Microsoft Edge Features You Wont Find On Google Chrome

Amassing over 63 percent of digital users everywhere between July and August 2023, Google Chrome leads the race being the most popular web browser available as Statista reported. At a time when navigators were keen on adding more features than the UI department could handle, Chrome offered a minimal yet functional web surfing experience. Its simple design and prowess in search are still the browser's strongest suits, but competition has been crawling up, with some of the most popular alternatives doing as splendid of a job as Chrome while also offering unique features.

As popular as Windows is, Microsoft's constant attempts at trying to make its users switch to the meme-worthy Internet Explorer were largely in vain. With that said, its spiritual successor, Microsoft Edge, has improved exponentially — and even comes with a few head-turning attractions. For starters, it's based on Chromium, which is Google's open-source web browser technology that Chrome shares. This makes switching from Chrome to Edge a cakewalk, all the while you appreciate the plethora of additions in your new browser. From dedicated gaming features to a readily-available smart assistant, here are some of the best Microsoft Edge features you're unlikely to find in Google's alternative.