How To Use Google Lens On Your PC

Google Lens is an ingenious feature available on both Android and iOS devices. When used the right way, it can help you to quickly find accurate search results using an image. For instance, if you've found a shirt with a cool design in an Instagram Reel but can't find any purchase links, you can grab a screenshot and use it to make a quick Google Lens search to find listings of that product online.

Lens is baked into the official Google app that comes preinstalled on most Android phones, as well as being available as a standalone app, and it can be used on iPhones and iPads through the Google app as well. Some Android smartphones also provide quick access to Google Lens straight from the camera app. Something most people aren't aware of is the fact that Google Lens is available on the web, too. So if you primarily use a laptop or a desktop PC, you can still extract valuable information from images without having to reach for your phone.