How To Update Google Chrome To Its Latest Version

It's always a good idea to keep your software up-to-date, and web browsers like Chrome are no exception. While it's nice to have access to new or interesting features, the biggest reason one should stay on top of the latest iteration is personal security.

That said, you may not always know when a new Chrome update is available — and while automatic updates are an option, they won't always go through. That's is why it's important to take matters into your own hands from time to time.

You won't always find a new version of Chrome when you check for updates as they aren't cranked out seven days a week for 365 days a year, but it never hurts to take a moment to check. And if you do find that a new update is available, it's a good idea to download it sooner rather than later. Fortunately updating Chrome is a pretty simple process, no matter on which platform you use it.