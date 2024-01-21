How To Run Google's Safety Check On Chrome, And Why You Should

Not a day goes by (or at least it seems like it) when we don't hear about a new cyber threat. From data breaches to all types of malware, if you spend any time perusing the headlines, nobody could blame you for concluding that the internet is not a safe place. After all, the constant bad news is enough to make even the most reasonable person want to disconnect from the internet forever. Given the constant barrage of warnings from experts imploring us to protect ourselves from digital dangers, most of us have taken steps to protect ourselves online. Antivirus software and firewalls are among the most common tools in most of our cyber arsenals, but those aren't enough to keep us safe online.

If you're like most people, Chrome is your go-to browser, accompanying you as you explore the depths of the World Wide Web. That's where Chrome's safety check for desktop and mobile devices can help by letting you know if your passwords have been compromised, whether your browser is up to date, or if the extensions you're using are up to no good. It's a quick and easy way to assess your browser's security, making it easy to be proactive about your online security.