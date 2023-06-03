Google Chrome Update Makes Customizing Your Browser's Look Super Easy

Anyone who regularly uses a computer for work can tell you that having a desktop interface that satisfies your visual preferences can have many benefits. Apart from fostering a more conducive workflow, having a page layout that has a color scheme that's easy on the eyes can do things like improve your mood or even lessen eye strain. It's also a fun way to express your personality.

If you use Google Chrome, you can go through the browser settings to tinker with its look and feel so you're not squinting at its default white theme. If you tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of a Chrome browser page, go to Settings, and select Appearance from the side panel, you can check out the Chrome Web Store for colorful and artistic themes you can apply. You can also type "color" into the Settings search bar to customize your Chrome profile by picking a basic theme hue.

However, a recent update release for Chrome makes the process of switching color themes a lot easier to do without having to comb through the browser's backend or having to go in and out of the settings page to see your design choice applied onscreen.