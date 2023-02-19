The Easiest Tricks To Make Your Windows 11 Desktop Look Minimal

For anybody who uses a computer for school or work, having an uncluttered main interface is highly essential, especially if you're in front of your screen for long periods of time. If you own a machine that runs on Windows 11, there are several settings you can easily tweak to make the overall appearance of your desktop more conducive to productivity and learning. These changes are pretty basic and won't require you to download or pay for any extra apps, though that of course is an option you can consider if you want to customize the look and feel of your desktop a bit more.

In order to ensure that you have an updated version of Windows 11's settings that you can modify, frequently check for new system updates. You can quickly do this by choosing Settings from the Start menu or right-clicking on the taskbar and choosing "Taskbar settings." On this page, you can choose Windows Update from the left panel and ensure that your system is up to date.

Next, go to the Personalization tab in the left panel and keep the Windows 11 Settings page open as you go through the following tips to make your desktop look as minimalist as possible.