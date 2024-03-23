How To Use Google Chrome's Experimental AI Feature To Help You Write

Google is one of the top companies investing heavily in efforts to grow artificial intelligence and make it more widely available. Recently, the tech conglomerate rebranded Google Bard AI into Gemini, updating the chatbot's capabilities to make it one of the most advanced AIs on the market. And the company didn't stop there. Google recently added generative AI features to Chrome, allowing users to organize their tabs, create custom browser themes, and get help writing online.

While the first two features aim to make web browsing easier and more personalized, Chrome's new writing feature, dubbed "Help me write," is designed to help someone who is struggling to put their thoughts into words. Whatever the reason, whether it's replying to a comment on Reddit, leaving a review, or posting an item for sale, Google said "Help me write" is designed to help people sound more confident online. One key benefit is that Google's AI will pull information from the site you're viewing to boost the validity of your text.

"Help me write" is now available on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs through updates to the latest version of Chrome. So, let's break down how to access Google's latest AI feature for those interested in improving their online writing.