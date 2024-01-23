Google Chrome Now Lets You Organize Tabs And Create New Themes With Generative AI

It looks like Google's got some new generative AI tricks up its sleeves, but not necessarily in the same ways that have come to be expected with language model-based chatbots and image-generation apps. Instead, in a blog post on Tuesday, Google announced three new generative AI features to enhance productivity that have been added in the newest update to the company's Chrome browser. Those new, "experimental" AI features are:

Automated tab organization that groups similar tabs.

AI-powered generation of new themes for Chrome.

A writing assistant that "help[s] you write with more confidence on the web."

These join existing Chrome AI features such as:

Captions for audio and video.

Protection against malicious websites.

Reducing the number of prompts you see based on how you've reacted to similar prompts in the past.

Generating summaries of long-form web content.

These features are all available in the new version of Chrome that was released on Tuesday, M121, although it's not clear if they've been fully rolled out yet. The blog post says that "[y]ou'll be able to try out these new features in Chrome on Macs and Windows PCs over the next few days, starting in the U.S.," and while the tab organization and AI theme features are available after opting in to "Experimental AI," the "Help me write" option is not yet available in the right-click menu as advertised as of this writing.