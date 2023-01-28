How To Customize And Change Google Backgrounds In Chrome

Google Chrome remains the most used internet browser across the world, boasting a market share of over 63% (via Backlinko). You probably use it yourself, and with how much time you spend on it, you might start to think about how plain and boring it looks. Fortunately, there is an easy way to add some personal touch to your Chrome: by customizing the background.

Whether you just want to express yourself or make your browser look more professional, you can easily change the background to best suit your preferences. Not only does this spice up the look of your Google Chrome but it also make your browsing experience more fun and visually appealing. There are several ways to customize Chrome's background. If you want something more personal, you can upload a background image of your choosing, such as a vacation photo. You also have the themes found in the Chrome Web Store to choose from, as well as a variety of Chrome extensions that can do the trick, too.