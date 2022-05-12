How To Create Your Own Custom Themes In Gmail

For most people, Gmail has an all-too-familiar look. But the default theme with its clean (but bland) pure white background and red accents isn't your only option. Google offers a wide array of preset themes for Gmail on the desktop. You can choose from high contrast mode, solid colors that include a night theme, and a massive collection of eye-catching images (via Google Support).

But customization and personalization on Gmail go beyond preloaded themes. You can design a custom Gmail theme and truly make it your own. It only takes a few simple steps to turn a photo of your choice into the background. You can also change the text background color, tweak the blur levels, and even add a vignette. Plus, the accents automatically shift to complement the new theme.

Note that custom themes work on the desktop. Android and iOS only support the default Light and Dark mode for the Gmail app. Here's how to create your custom themes in Gmail.