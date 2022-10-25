Google Chrome Features That You're Missing Out On

Google Chrome is the world's most popular web-browsing platform with an estimated user base of approximately 2.65 billion people as of 2022. Reasons for its popularity range from its easy user interface to its never-ending patches and features. It's no wonder that Chrome, consequently, has a browser market share of 65.7% worldwide, which means you're likely using it at this very moment.

As with anything we grow accustomed to, we develop certain habits and routines. This includes using the same search patterns, settings, and tools. With major updates rolling out every 4 weeks, you might not realize everything Google Chrome has to offer. This excludes the list of Chrome extensions currently available!

We've therefore accumulated the very best stock features you're missing out on that may further optimize your browser, increase productivity, and boost system performance. Whether you're a Chrome veteran or a fresh installer, you're bound to learn a few tips and tricks! Before we drop in, note that we're primarily talking about the desktop PC Chrome app, though similar functionality can often be found on the mobile web browser and/or the web browser in Chrome OS.