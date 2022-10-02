Here's How To Take A Screenshot On Your Chromebook

Chromebooks are hybrid devices that offer the usability of the Android ecosystem in the form factor of a laptop; they run on Chrome OS and have access to almost all of the apps available on the Google Play Store. While there are multiple ways to take a screenshot on your Chromebook, knowing about the keyboard shortcuts and the screenshot menu will save you time. A couple of years ago, Chromebooks weren't as popular, but thanks to the pandemic, their sales grew exponentially in Q2 2021 (via Canalys). As more consumers are investing in affordable yet capable Chromebooks, several mainstream manufacturers such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell are turning their attention toward the category.

However, using a Chromebook could be daunting for some users, especially if one does not know how to perform basic tasks such as taking a screenshot. Depending upon the type of Chromebook (tablet or laptop) and the devices it is connected with (external keyboard or stylus), there are multiple ways to grab what's showing on the screen. In some ways, the screenshot options on a Chromebook are similar to those on an Apple MacBook. For instance, you can take a screenshot of the entire screen, a particular window, or select the area you want to capture as a screenshot. In addition, you can even choose where you want your screenshots to be saved.