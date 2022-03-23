Chrome Launches Side Panel UI For Easy Access To Reading Lists And Bookmarks

Google Chrome has launched an update that adds a new Side Panel UI to make it easier for Mac and Windows users to access their Reading List and bookmarks. You will still see your bookmark bar at the top of the window when you open a new tab or start up your browser for the day but, according to 9to5Google, there's now a new button sitting between the Extensions bar and your Google profile picture on the upper right-hand corner of the browser.

Last year, Chrome released the Reading List as button on the bookmark bar, along with a slew of other upgrades as part of Chrome 89, but not everyone has enabled that function. The new Side Panel UI, part of the latest Chrome 99 update, saves users the hassle of opening a new tab just to access their bookmarked websites. What's more, the Side Panel joins the Bookmarks and Reading List tabs together, giving you an easier way to browse the pages in your queue while you're still on your current window.