How Much RAM Do You Need For Your Windows Computer In 2024?

The beauty of computers lies not just in their incredible processing capabilities, but also in their ability to store a mind-numbing amount of data that can be retrieved instantly and on-demand. Though most of your files are stored on hard drives, it is your computer's RAM that handles temporary data required by apps to run at optimal speeds. Random Access Memory is much faster than traditional hard disks and even SSDs — and their snappy speeds are the reason you don't have to wait a couple of seconds to perform basic tasks in the apps you use frequently.

A compromise that needs to be made when utilizing RAM on any device is the memory size. Unlike your permanent storage devices that often go into the terabytes, RAM comes in humbler capacities like 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB. The more apps that get stacked in the background, the more memory your computer needs. Although modern operating systems have gotten much better at allocating RAM dynamically, you inevitably start noticing slow-downs. Insufficient RAM is often considered as the bottleneck and happens when you don't have enough memory to store temporary data that your apps require.

Regardless of whether you're seeking to upgrade your current Windows computer with more RAM, or are looking to buy a new laptop altogether, determining how much RAM you need is an important decision.