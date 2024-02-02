4 Budget-Friendly Video Editing Software Options For Beginners

Since we mentioned Apple's Final Cut Pro, we should tell you that the $300 price tag is a one-time purchase that lets you use the software as much as you like for as long as you want. So, purely on price point, Final Cut's price isn't too bad if you're looking for long-term pro editing tools. Still, Final Cut is a fairly complex platform that can take even experienced cutters a little time to master, and that may prove intimidating for editing newbs.

If you're a Mac user looking to learn the ropes of video editing, Apple offers an incredibly user-friendly editing alternative in iMovie. The best part about iMovie is that the app is 100% free to download and use, and is supported by most Apple devices, including iMac, MacBook, iPad, and iPhone. Yes, the iPad and iPhone compatibility are incredibly useful as it allows you to shoot, cut, and share footage directly on the go.

It's a free program, so iMovie software is very entry-level, lacking some features more experienced users may desire, like multi-cam editing and motion tracking. Plus, it can only support two video tracks at a time. Despite the bare-bones functionality, iMovie is a surprisingly powerful platform that boasts an interface as easy to use as it is easy on the eyes. The app also offers excellent color grading and audio editing, as well as green screen effects and storytelling templates, which help rank iMovie as one of the best entry-level editing tools on the market.