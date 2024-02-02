4 Budget-Friendly Video Editing Software Options For Beginners
Whether you have a toddler who loves to ham it up for the camera, or you've shot a short film with your buddies and are looking to submit it to a local film festival, you've likely got hours of video taking up valuable storage space in the cloud or on your device. Odds are you're now looking for the best software to cut the prized footage together into a digital reel worth sharing with friends, family, or that haughty film fest jury. If you're relatively new to the editing game — or even a first-timer desperate to learn — you might be overwhelmed by how many editing apps and software packages are available.
Yes, there are more video editing options available today than ever. While it might be tempting to drop $300 bucks or more on a legitimate professional platform like Apple's Final Cut Pro, the cost may prove prohibitive for some beginners who don't yet know how to use all the features Final Cut offers. Fear not, as we've sifted through some of the more notable editing tools available and uncovered four user-friendly software packages that will get your footage in tip-top, or more likely TikTok shape, without breaking the bank.
Apple iMovie is the go-to for easy editing at zero cost
Since we mentioned Apple's Final Cut Pro, we should tell you that the $300 price tag is a one-time purchase that lets you use the software as much as you like for as long as you want. So, purely on price point, Final Cut's price isn't too bad if you're looking for long-term pro editing tools. Still, Final Cut is a fairly complex platform that can take even experienced cutters a little time to master, and that may prove intimidating for editing newbs.
If you're a Mac user looking to learn the ropes of video editing, Apple offers an incredibly user-friendly editing alternative in iMovie. The best part about iMovie is that the app is 100% free to download and use, and is supported by most Apple devices, including iMac, MacBook, iPad, and iPhone. Yes, the iPad and iPhone compatibility are incredibly useful as it allows you to shoot, cut, and share footage directly on the go.
It's a free program, so iMovie software is very entry-level, lacking some features more experienced users may desire, like multi-cam editing and motion tracking. Plus, it can only support two video tracks at a time. Despite the bare-bones functionality, iMovie is a surprisingly powerful platform that boasts an interface as easy to use as it is easy on the eyes. The app also offers excellent color grading and audio editing, as well as green screen effects and storytelling templates, which help rank iMovie as one of the best entry-level editing tools on the market.
DaVinci Resolve has a free version that blows the competition away
Of course, the problem with iMovie and Final Cut is that they only work with Apple's operating systems. The good news for the non-Mac set is that plenty of video editing software packages exist designed to work with Windows and other operating systems. That list includes DaVinci Resolve, which has a free version of their professional edit suite that pretty much blows iMovie out of the water.
Don't worry, Apple fans — Davinci will run on your iMac and iPad if you're interested, though you obviously don't get the complete DaVinci Resolve Studio package with the free version. What you will get with the free version is powerful color correction and editing capabilities, a robust range of effects options, audio editing tools, and even motion graphics features.
Given DaVinci's reputation in filmmaking circles, it's pretty astounding that they offer a free version of their editing software, especially one packed with so many bells and whistles. The rub, it seems, is that some tech sites like PC Mag have deemed DaVinci Resolve less user-friendly than some other editing suites, meaning it may take you a little longer to learn how to work all those bells and whistles. At the same time, DaVinci may put considerable strain on your system's resources when in use. But if you're a beginner with ambitions of working as a professional editor, there's arguably no better free platform to learn on.
Movavi is a speedy entry-level editing suite with a friendly price tag
It's a safe bet many of you are just looking to cut fun, quirky videos fit for sharing via text message, social media, or YouTube. If fast and fun is your #1 criterion for an editing suite, Movavi may be the app you need. We admittedly hadn't heard of Movavi before researching this list. But a better-than-solid review from PC Mag got our attention, so we felt compelled to check it out.
We're glad we did, as Movavi is an easy-to-use video editing system with a clean interface and fast rendering built for the social media set. Made for both Mac and Windows, Movavi offers easy in-suite editing with AI-driven motion tracking, background removal, and noise removal. It also boasts pro-level color correction and a library of sticker, badge, filter, and soundtrack offerings designed to elevate any TikTok video or those bound for YouTube or Vimeo, the latter two of which you can directly upload to through the app.
Still, with package options starting at just over $50, some may be bummed at not having access to some desirable, if not necessary, features like multicam and 3D editing and 360°VR content support. Movavi's lack of keyword tag media can also make it hard to keep track of multiple files, and some Mac users will also be annoyed that Movavi is not compatible with devices using Silicon M1 processors. So be sure to check the specs on your device before buying in.
Cyberlink Power Director 365 is a pro-level subscription based platform with reasonable rates
If you're looking for a "one size fits all" software that's easy to use and doesn't cost too much, allow us to introduce Cyberlink's PowerDirector 365, which PC Mag recently named the Best Video Editor of 2023. After briefly testing the free (thus limited and watermarked) version of PowerDirector ourselves, we can confirm this editor is a savvy mixture of ease, power, and function that offers many of the features included with major editing software suites (motion tracking, multicam editing, 360°VR content support, and AI-assisted background manipulation among them) at an incredibly reasonable price.
Before we continue, you should know PowerDirector is a subscription-based platform, with plans ranging between $54.99/year (PowerDirector 365 package) and $99.99/year (Director Suite 365 package, which doubles your cloud storage and upgrades your features). Now, given what you get with a PowerDirector sub, those prices are pretty reasonable, though folks with an aversion to monthly subs will no doubt find the subscription-based model a turn-off. Another potential frustrating factor is that PowerDirector 365 doesn't have keyword tag media, which could be a problem for some users as the software allows them to work with up to 100 video tracks. According to PC Mag, the sheer volume of in-edit options offered by PowerDirector 365 may also prove overwhelming for some.
Negatives aside, the Mac and Windows-compatible PowerDirector software is an editing tool worth investing in for those new to editing — and those with a few years of cutting under their belts.
How we got here
The products that made this list were chosen after conducting in-depth research into video editing systems. Whenever possible, personal experience is considered and combined with user reviews and insight from trusted tech sites to aid the decision-making process. The software packages selected were chosen as they meet the cost and ease-of-use criteria we believe make them the best "bang for your buck" options. It should be noted, however, that such technologies are an ever-changing beast, meaning what's groundbreaking and cost-effective today may be dated and pricey tomorrow. As such, we encourage you to conduct further research before you invest in any video editing software packages.