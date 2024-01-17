Everything To Know About Microsoft Copilot For iOS And Android

ChatGPT has made a significant impact after it captured widespread public attention in late 2022. Following its launch, the subsequent months saw a rapid surge in popularity, with user numbers exceeding 100 million within two months. The trend showed the public's appetite for engaging and informative AI interactions, leading to increased innovation in this space. This action prompted other companies to take a keen interest in large language models (LLMs) and chatbots, accelerating their efforts to develop their systems. One notable player in this field was Microsoft.

In February 2023, it introduced Bing Chat, seamlessly integrated into the Bing search engine and accessible through any web browser with Bing access. This ensured its availability across various platforms, including desktops (Windows, macOS, Linux via web browsers), mobile devices (Android, iOS, Windows Phone via web browsers), and tablets (Android, iPadOS via web browsers).

However, the story didn't end there. In November 2023, Microsoft rebranded Bing Chat as Microsoft Copilot. It spread its wings beyond the Bing search engine and officially launched as a standalone app on iOS and Android. Perfectly timed, hitting the app stores just in time for the holiday season.