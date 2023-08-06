11 Of The Best ChatGPT Plugins You Need To Try
The rise of ChatGPT has been nothing short of remarkable, capturing the attention of the tech world and beyond. As conversations about its potential to shape the future intensify, there's a consensus that AI, including ChatGPT, is poised to revolutionize nearly every industry worldwide.
A recent breakthrough in AI and ChatGPT development is the ability for developers to create integrated plugins that enhance the functionality of ChatGPT AI modules. This development has triggered an influx of thousands of developers, both amateur and professional, to create their own ChatGPT plugins and integrations.
The market is currently witnessing a surge of plugins catering to various needs, such as boosting productivity, enabling cost-saving measures, enhancing customer service experiences, streamlining automation processes, and providing entertainment and leisure options. Given the sheer variety of offerings, newcomers may find it challenging to determine a starting point for their exploration of ChatGPT plugins.
In light of this, we will be taking a look at 11 of the best ChatGPT plugins you need to try. These plugins showcase the true potential of AI-driven enhancements and offer exciting opportunities for users to leverage the power of ChatGPT in innovative and transformative ways.
ChatWithGit
The initial release of ChatGPT left people amazed at its ability to generate functional code swiftly. Not only that, it showcased the capability to edit and debug code effectively by merely pasting it into the chat.
Now, with the introduction of ChatWithGit, ChatGPT has taken a significant leap forward, offering even more advanced functionality. By smoothly connecting with GitHub, ChatGPT-4 gains the capability to search through and comprehend code hosted on the platform directly. While the standard ChatGPT can search the internet, ChatWithGit is tailor-made to leverage GitHub's vast public repository, ensuring access to the latest updates and coding language versions.
With ChatWithGit, users can request specific coding solutions, and ChatGPT will dive into GitHub's repository to identify relevant code snippets and solutions for their projects. This means that the AI can provide contextually appropriate code solutions perfectly tailored to the user's specific needs. This is a significant enhancement over the standard ChatGPT's ability to generate impressive but often contextually detached code.
The integration of ChatWithGit marks another major upgrade for the AI's coding capabilities, making it an even more powerful and useful tool for developers and programmers seeking efficient and accurate code solutions.
Zapier
Zapier takes great pride in being a highly efficient workflow automation platform. Its core services enable users to create easy automated solutions that integrate with various applications. For instance, if you receive a new email signup, Zapier can automatically add the provided information to your Slack or Discord channel for further follow-up or even schedule an appointment with your company.
With the integration of ChatGPT's AI through the Zapier plugin, the possibilities become even more extensive. Now, you can effortlessly deploy a chatbot to send out personalized responses on your messaging app, efficiently sift through data, and distribute it among your team. This level of automation saves significant time and streamlines your workday.
Thanks to the Zapier plugin powered by ChatGPT's AI, repetitive tasks like responding to the same email repeatedly can be handled effortlessly. You can configure the AI to deliver personalized messages to recipients while also ensuring accuracy and providing valuable information to customers.
The suite of tools offered by Zapier, combined with ChatGPT's AI capabilities, is undeniably impressive. It empowers users to enhance productivity, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences through straightforward automation.
OpenTable
OpenTable is one of the world's premier dining applications, aiding users in discovering exceptional eateries and vibrant nightlife locales worldwide. This powerful app not only assists in discovering foodie hotspots but also facilitates easy reservation-making. OpenTable now has an integrated ChatGPT Plugin that marries the extensive restaurant and review database of OpenTable with the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT, ushering in a user-friendly, streamlined dining experience.
With this integration, users can now bypass the tedious task of trawling through numerous restaurant listings and instead effortlessly grab recommendations from ChatGPT. For instance, users seeking the best taco and margarita spots can solicit recommendations from ChatGPT, which quickly scans OpenTable's vast database to deliver the perfect response. Furthermore, it also tailors recommendations for those with specific dietary needs or food allergies.
Beyond matching users with desired cuisines and specific dishes, ChatGPT can also tailor dining selections based on ambiance preferences or event type. Whether planning a birthday celebration, searching for a family-friendly environment, or curating the ultimate date night, ChatGPT can refine its results to satisfy the particular mood or aesthetic desired. This ChatGPT collaboration revolutionizes the way users dine out and simplifies the decision-making process, offering a highly personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience.
InstaCart
Instacart, known as the world's largest grocery delivery service, has embraced the innovation of a ChatGPT plugin, making them pioneers in this space. Instacart's conventional service allows users to order items from an extensive network of shops while a shopper picks up the goods and delivers them. The added convenience of chatting and video calling with the shopper ensures customers get precisely the right products.
With the integration of the ChatGPT plugin, the service takes a giant leap forward by leveraging the power of AI. Now, users can input the ingredients they have at home into the plugin. Based on this data, the plugin offers recipe recommendations tailored to what is available. It goes even further by creating an Instacart order for any missing ingredients, streamlining the entire process for users.
Likewise, the plugin operates in reverse. Users can input any recipe they wish to make, and the AI keeps track of the ingredients already in stock at home, creating an Instacart order or shopping list for anything missing.
This integration streamlines meal planning and cooking, making it a breeze for users. The current features are already highly useful, and the team behind the plugin is continually working to enhance its functionality. Upcoming updates will enable the plugin to determine items on sale, suggest seasonal meals and products, and help users save money through intelligent suggestions.
ChatWithPDF
ChatWithPDF offers a powerful functionality that enables users to upload PDF or Google Drive documents directly to the ChatGPT interface. Once uploaded, users can ask any questions, and the AI will automatically analyze the information from the provided source material. For the duration of the session, the AI will assume that all questions are related to the uploaded documents, allowing users to make continuous queries without having to refer back to the source document repeatedly.
This is particularly useful when dealing with multiple queries on the same document. By uploading the document once, the AI chatbot uses it as a consistent source of reference, reducing confusion and the possibility of presenting incorrect or fabricated information.
The applications of ChatWithPDF are diverse and immensely beneficial for both personal and professional use. It enhances work productivity by effectively summarizing leasing agreements, terms of service, contracts, lecture notes, and various other types of documents. By efficiently searching and analyzing specific PDFs, users can save time and effort while obtaining accurate and relevant information.
ChatWithPDF is a valuable tool that streamlines information retrieval and analysis from uploaded documents, providing a highly efficient and reliable solution for various tasks and improving productivity across different domains.
Prompt Perfect
When interacting with ChatGPT, users quickly learn the importance of crafting precise and specific queries. As a language model, ChatGPT's responses are highly influenced by the input it receives. By formulating well-defined questions, users can elicit more tailored and relevant answers.
For instance, requesting ChatGPT to "Write a paragraph on the history of technology" will produce a general response, whereas asking for a paragraph "from the perspective of a middle school teacher on the history of technology, focusing on the first computers" will yield a much more focused and detailed answer.
Prompt Perfect takes this concept to the next level by leveraging AI to refine user queries and maximize the potential of AI models like ChatGPT. By analyzing the input, Prompt Perfect can rewrite and optimize queries to make them more specific and better align with the user's intended goal. This process enhances ChatGPT's understanding of the user's needs, leading to more accurate and useful information in response.
Crafting precise and refined queries with the help of Prompt Perfect enables users to extract the most value from AI models. It empowers users to obtain highly relevant and meaningful insights, making the AI interaction more efficient and effective for various applications and scenarios.
Speak
Google Translate has become a powerful tool in communication, enabling users to speak in one language and have it seamlessly converted to another through their device. This technological leap brings us closer to the visionary universal translators depicted in science fiction, like the famed Babel Fish from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." However, despite its functionality, Google Translate is not perfect. Translating languages word-for-word often falls short, particularly with lesser-spoken languages, and it struggles to account for colloquialisms and regional dialects.
Enter Speak—a solution that harnesses AI and data from the web to address these challenges. With remarkable accuracy, Speak not only translates individual words but also delves into the meanings behind phrases, providing insightful real-world applications. For instance, consider the Spanish phrase "Quedarse de piedra," literally translated as "stay like a stone." In reality, its meaning can encompass anything from "don't move" to "you were shocked still."
Through Speak, users gain the ability to ask about the proper phrasing in any language, receiving options commonly used by native speakers. Moreover, the team is actively developing a lecture mode, transforming the AI's responses and tone into that of an online tutor to facilitate language learning and enhance the user experience. With its AI-driven approach and commitment to conveying contextual meaning, Speak overcomes the limitations of language translation to offer a more accurate and immersive communication experience for users.
There's an AI For That
There's an AI For That serves as a comprehensive repository for various AI plugins and chatbots. It aggregates over 6,000 different AI tools that users can access, rate, and integrate into their projects.
The power of AI and its potential is only now truly starting to be realized. Every day new developers are coming up with unique and better ways to utilize AI. The only way to stay on top of it is to constantly look at the work coming out.
By offering a vast collection of AI tools and chatbots, There's an AI For That makes it effortless to explore solutions to specific problems. Whether users encounter a challenge they believe can be addressed with AI or seek inspiration for their own projects, this platform facilitates easy access to existing solutions. Moreover, it encourages brainstorming for new ideas, expands the possibilities for utilizing ChatGPT in innovative ways, and even presents opportunities to identify untapped markets for expansion.
In a rapidly expanding industry with an abundance of information, having a centralized repository of AI projects proves to be an invaluable resource. It empowers users to stay informed and engaged in the ever-evolving world of AI, fostering continued growth and progress in this dynamic field.
Merlin
How many times have you been browsing a website and found yourself switching tabs to ask ChatGPT a quick question? Merlin is a complete browser integration for ChatGPT that allows you access to ChatGPT with a simple command. Once installed, you can effortlessly summon a ChatGPT window in a pop-up right within your browser by hitting Ctrl + M or Cmd + M. This immediate accessibility empowers you to access ChatGPT swiftly, regardless of your ongoing tasks.
Merlin primarily focuses on convenience, offering a time-saving solution without altering ChatGPT's core functionality. It's like the Clippy helper from Microsoft Word, but actually useful. Whether you need assistance in writing posts, responding to emails, or editing content, Merlin is right there to lend a hand while you continue working in your browser window.
Although users could switch to a separate browser window with ChatGPT, Merlin's single command stroke approach makes it significantly more convenient and encourages frequent usage. Additionally, it enhances productivity by enabling real-time video and document summarization, eliminating the need for research and time-consuming content skimming.
Merlin can really streamline your browsing experience by bringing ChatGPT to your fingertips with a simple command, offering convenience and time-saving benefits. Whether it's writing, editing, summarizing, or any other task, Merlin is an efficient plugin that enhances your productivity while using your browser.
ScholarAI
University students, scholars, and professors are well aware of the internet's potential. Although it is a valuable resource for everyday information, relying solely on platforms like Wikipedia is inadequate when writing peer-reviewed or academic papers. To ensure accuracy and verifiability in academic work, users must turn to reputable sources, such as academic journals and papers. Although some specialized search engines like JSTOR exist, they may come with costs or require credentials for access.
As a ChatGPT plugin, ScholarAI presents a solution that exclusively searches credible academic libraries and sources. By using ScholarAI, users can obtain information that is suitable for academic writing, complete with proper source citations and directions to the specific information needed.
This innovative technology significantly reduces research time, allowing scholars to focus on their theses and research. However, it is essential to acknowledge a potential issue with this tool-confirmation bias. If scholars use ScholarAI solely to seek information that aligns with their preexisting viewpoints, it could reinforce their prejudices. Although this problem already exists in academia, it may become more pronounced with the ease of access provided by ScholarAI. Careful consideration and critical thinking are necessary to ensure research integrity and avoid such pitfalls.
Kayak and Expedia
Kayak and Expedia, the pioneers in online travel planning sites, have now ventured into the realm of ChatGPT plugins. Renowned for their ability to save travelers both time and money by scouring multiple airlines and websites for the best flight deals, they have extended their services into the AI domain.
With their ChatGPT plugins, Kayak and Expedia leverage historical data to analyze plane prices and trends, utilizing AI capabilities to identify the most competitive prices and attractive deals. While retaining their core travel planning and flight booking functionalities, these plugins have gotten a powerful boost. Both Kayak and Expedia are actively refining their algorithms and AI integrations. The goal is to create AI-driven datasets that will enable the plugins to inform users about the most affordable vacation destinations or the cheapest locations based on seasonal and pricing factors.
As development progresses, the AI integration will synthesize a treasure trove of hidden travel guru tips, enabling personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and criteria. By harnessing the power of AI, they are paving the way for more intelligent, personalized, and cost-effective travel planning experiences, promising a new era of convenience and efficiency for travelers around the world.