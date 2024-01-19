Are You Missing Out On Google Chrome's Side Panel Feature? Here's How To Use It

Chrome and browsing the internet go hand in hand for most a big chunk of people around the world. Given its ubiquity, most of us consider ourselves Chrome experts — organizing tabs into groups, generating strong passwords, and using the dark mode to reduce eye strain without much effort. If you've used Chrome for a while, you likely do these things without thinking. While other browsers are available — Tor Browser for extra privacy and Safari for Mac loyalists — many of us return to Chrome again and again for its features and user-friendly interface.

However, there's one feature that even the most diehard Chrome fans often overlook: the Chrome side panel. That's probably because it's hard to miss the little rectangular box tucked away in the upper-right-hand corners of our screen that opens up Chrom's side panel, and Google hasn't done a whole lot to promote it. Chrome's side panel can up your productivity and enhance your browsing experience, saving you time by giving you immediate access to Chrome's most popular features.

Chrome's side panel brings the features you use most to the side of your screen, giving you easy access to them as you browse the web. When you open the side panel, you'll be able to easily access the following: Reading list, Bookmarks, History, and Google Search. You can even use some extensions from the side panel. Once you start using Chrome's side panel, you may wonder how you ever managed without it.