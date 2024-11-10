12 MacOS Sequoia Features You'll Want To Know About

As is usually the case, phone mirroring (controlling your phone wirelessly from a computer) has long been a feature with Android and Windows through Phone Link. Now Apple has its own native option. After upgrading to macOS Sequoia, you should notice an iPhone Mirroring icon in the Dock — or you can search for it in Spotlight. During setup, your iPhone will prompt you to unlock it with the passcode. We recommend enabling notifications to see most iPhone alerts on your Mac, even when mirroring isn't active.

If it's a trusted computer, then we also recommend toggling the "Automatically authenticate" option. Otherwise, choose "Ask every time" to require a password or fingerprint for access — a good option for family computers. And that's it. You should see your iPhone screen and be able to interact with it via mouse. To access the Home Screen, click the bottom bar or grid icon in the top right-hand corner of the window. For the App Switcher, use the adjacent icon. You can also control these settings with keyboard shortcuts; Cmd + 1/2/3 controls the Home Screen, App Switcher, and Spotlight, respectively. Change the screen size with Cmd +/-.

If you have more than one iPhone, go to Settings and click "Change iPhone." Note: You cannot use more than one iPhone at a time. Once you get iPhone Mirroring up and running, it's a highly convenient way to access your phone when it's out of reach.

