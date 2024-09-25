Every macOS Sequoia Window Tiling Shortcut (And How To Use Them)

Windows and macOS let you accomplish your tasks on a computer in largely similar ways, with a few fundamental differences in UI and system behavior thrown in here and there. There are a few apps to consider if you're switching to Mac from Windows — ones that help ease the transition by porting some of the utilities you may have grown accustomed to.

The ability to quickly tile windows by snapping them to either side, or any corner of the screen, dates back to Windows 7. The feature lets you organize apps on your screen without the need to manually resize each one of them. While this functionality is almost taken for granted in the Windows ecosystem, it has been deemed a luxury when it comes to Macs.

For years, macOS users have had to depend on third-party apps like Rectangle to achieve similar functionality. Though these workarounds have served their purpose, the release of macOS Sequoia has finally introduced windows tiling as a built-in feature. There are a few ways to effortlessly snap app windows to different areas of the screen on your Mac, which we will be exploring in this guide.

