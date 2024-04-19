5 Apps To Install On Your MacBook If You Are Switching From Windows

It's no secret that MacBooks are some of the best laptops in the consumer market, offering both performance and style. A major reason to go with a MacBook is how portable these computers are — and it's even more impressive when you factor in their industry-leading battery life. Deciding to make the big switch is as exciting as it may seem daunting.

Windows and macOS are two very distinct operating systems. Although you can accomplish nearly any task on a Mac that you can on a Windows PC, there are some key differences in the way these platforms handle them. Everything from installing apps from the internet to resizing Windows has different techniques that take time to adapt on macOS.

For example, applications don't really quit when you press the "x" icon on a Mac. Instead, they are sent to the dock, where they sit until you manually right-click and select "Quit." Try plugging in external media to your new MacBook. You'll realize that to write data for it, you will first need to format your external hard drive for macOS.

Although these fundamental changes will grow on you in a few weeks, some habits are hard to kill. For those who've recently bid farewell to Windows, here are five apps that will make the transition to macOS much smoother.